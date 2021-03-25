 

IZEA Announces Twitter Spaces Support in Shake

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Shake Becomes First Influencer Marketing Platform to Support Twitter Spaces

Orlando, Florida, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that Shake has added support for Twitter Space, the social audio feature currently available in beta on the Twitter platform. Shake is IZEA’s first platform to offer brands the ability to sponsor Twitter Spaces . Influencers who have access to the beta feature are invited to begin submitting Shake listings for sponsored Twitter Spaces conversations. Shake will allow influential Twitter users to sell sponsorships for their Spaces and incorporate brand mentions in a given conversation.

Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter. The creator of a “Space” is the “Host” and currently up to 11 people can speak in a Space at any given time. Spaces are public and anyone can join, listen, and speak in a Space on Twitter for iOS. Android users are currently able to join and speak in a Space. Spaces can be accessed by anyone and automatically appear at the top of a Twitter Timeline, where you see Fleets, and each Space has a link that can be shared publicly.

Shake is a new online marketplace that allows creators to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price. It is a curated marketplace with an emphasis on fair pay for creators, transparent upfront pricing for buyers, and low marketplace fees. Listings on Shake are curated with the ability to offer premium high-dollar sponsorships. Social media Influencers, photographers, writers, videographers, and now social audio hosts can use IZEA Shake to collaborate and transact with marketers and individual buyers.

“Shake was the first influencer marketing platform to add Clubhouse support, and now we are the first to add Twitter Spaces support,” said IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy. “We are doing so while the feature is only available to a limited set of users because we believe that the social audio category is here to stay. We are in the very early days of seeing interest among brand marketers and believe that over time this form of sponsorship will grow as a segment of influencer marketing. Shake is an ideal platform for brands of all sizes to execute their very first social audio sponsorship.”

