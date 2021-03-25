Results of Eimskip's 2021 Annual General Meeting
Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. held today, Thursday 25 March 2021, and updated Articles of Association of the Company.
Shareholders presenting 89,11% of the ompany's voting share participated in the meeting.
The Company will now request the Icelandic Register of Enterprises to grant the Company an exemption from the duty to issue a call to creditors, cf. Article 53.2 of the Act no. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies.
