 

Fiserv to Streamline Delivery of Innovative Payment Solutions to Merchants with Acquisition of Pineapple Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 19:25  |  29   |   |   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (“Fiserv”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pineapple Payments and will continue to provide payment processing services to Pineapple Payments merchants, while enhancing its seamless delivery of an array of customer-focused, innovative solutions.

The acquisition will expand the reach of market-leading payment solutions from Fiserv, including the CoPilot partner platform, Clover and Clover Connect, through the technology- and relationship-led distribution channels of Pineapple Payments.

Founded in 2016, Pineapple Payments provides payment processing, proprietary technology and omni-channel payment acceptance solutions for integrated software vendors (ISVs) and small and medium businesses (SMBs). The company currently serves more than 25,000 merchants.

“With Pineapple Payments already operating as a key distribution partner of Fiserv, we expect to accelerate the delivery of new and innovative capabilities to a host of new merchant clients,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Together, we will provide omni-channel payments technology and services to enable merchants to maximize the potential of electronic payment processing. We look forward to welcoming Pineapple Payments to the Fiserv family and continuing to provide the best-in-class solutions and service that merchants and their customers expect.”

“Pineapple Payments’ mission is to add value to the payments experience through simple, secure and scalable solutions. Based on our existing relationship, we believe Fiserv is the ideal partner to take that mission to the next level and beyond,” said Brian Shanahan, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Payments.

“With the scale and expertise of Fiserv, we will make commerce even easier and more accessible in a variety of different segments. We look forward to our talented teams working together as we set a higher standard of service for our clients,” added Jon Halpern, President of Pineapple Payments.

The transaction is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pineapple Payments

Pineapple Payments is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based payments technology company that provides payment processing, proprietary technology, and omni-channel payment acceptance solutions for merchants of all shapes and sizes. Its core payment platform, Transax, and suite of value-added payments tools are distributed by resellers nationwide, including some of the largest payment processing companies and Independent Sales Organizations. Pineapple Payments offers both API based and out-of-the-box solutions for everything from Hosted Payment Pages and Recurring Billing to online Invoice Management and integrations with QuickBooks and Salesforce. For more information, visit pineapplepayments.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Fiserv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiserv to Streamline Delivery of Innovative Payment Solutions to Merchants with Acquisition of Pineapple Payments Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (“Fiserv”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pineapple Payments and will continue to provide payment …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Alta Equipment Group Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $315 Million of Senior ...
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No March Cash Distribution
Elastic Announces Enhanced Access to Nearly Unlimited Data to Help Customers Gain Deeper Business ...
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Fiserv to Present at the 2021 Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum
02.03.21
Fiserv to Present at Evercore ISI’s 2021 Payments and FinTech Innovators Forum

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
50
Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft Fiserv Inc auf buy