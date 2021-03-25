 

Goldstar Begins Permitting for Drilling at Lac Anctil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 19:19  |  18   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTREAL, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the permitting process for its upcoming drilling campaign at Lac Anctil.

Permitting

The Corporation has completed its targeting exercise and has initiated the permitting process on its Anctil property in the Chibougamau area of Québec. Goldstar expects to begin its first phase diamond drilling program after permitting is completed. A total of 2,000 metres consisting of 10 to 15 holes are budgeted for the program.

David Crevier, CEO comments “The 2020 Fall prospecting campaign along with the VTEM airborne survey has significantly refined our approach. When coupled to the historical evidence for both disseminated and high-grade gold resulting from a 1987 drill program carried out by a prior operator, the newly interpreted northeast structure opens up the considerable potential of this target. The permitting process brings us one step closer to being able to drill the interpreted structure which will provide new information to further our understanding of the potential at Anctil.”

Board Appointment

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Roy McDowall to its board of directors.

Mr. McDowall is a capital markets professional with over 25 years of experience with Canadian based boutique and bank owned investment firms, and most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Equity Sales for Macquarie Capital Markets Canada. He also held similar positions with Credit Suisse, CIBC World Markets, Orion Securities and National Bank Financial. Over his career, Mr. McDowall has been instrumental in over 500 financings for companies globally with a focus on the mining industry, leveraging self-established relationships with Canadian and international institutional investors.

Stock Option Grant

Goldstar has granted an option on 200,000 shares to its new director exercisable at $0.16. This option vests immediately and has a five-year term.

Engaging Market Maker

Goldstar has engaged the services of the Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. as its Issuer Designated Market-Maker for its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and other trading platforms. Goldstar has agreed with ITG for an initial term of three months at a cost of $5,000 per month which can be extended thereafter on a monthly basis. The engagements of ITG are subject to regulatory approval.

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a consultant of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier
Chairman
Telephone: 514-284-3663
dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.


Goldstar Minerals Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldstar Begins Permitting for Drilling at Lac Anctil NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES MONTREAL, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the permitting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Goldstar Commencing Targeting at Anctil and Updates Corporate Presentation