DGAP-News Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: The Thiele family remains committed to Vossloh through family trust

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: The Thiele family remains committed to Vossloh through family trust

25.03.2021 / 19:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Thiele family remains committed to Vossloh through family trust

Werdohl, March 25, 2021. The Thiele family will remain committed to the Company as the main shareholder of Vossloh through a planned family trust. The family informed Vossloh that Mr. Thiele's stake in Vossloh, held through holding companies, will be contributed into a family trust as specified in his will. Julia Thiele-Schürhoff, daughter of Heinz Hermann Thiele, will continue to hold her stake in the holding companies. Therefore, the Thiele family continues to hold 50.09% of Vossloh shares.

Formally, the deceased's holding shares will initially be held by his wife Nadia Thiele and will be contributed into the family trust in accordance with Mr. Thiele's last will. The establishment of the trust is due to be completed by the end of this year and will be implemented by the executor and long-term confidant of Heinz Hermann Thiele, auditor and tax advisor Robin Brühmüller. Until then, the shares will be subject to executorship. Brühmüller says, "Heinz Hermann Thiele's wish was to secure his life's work for the future. That is exactly what will be implemented through the establishment of the family trust."

Heinz Hermann Thiele has closely accompanied Vossloh for almost a decade, since 2011 as shareholder and from 2013 to 2017 as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vossloh AG. His high financial but also his personal commitment have played a major role in the successful realignment of the company. Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Mr. Thiele had significant influence on Vossloh for many years and greatly contributed to making Vossloh a leading rail infrastructure company that it is today. With his forward-looking estate planning, he has now also ensured the future stability that the company needs to continue on its successful path. We are very pleased that the Thiele family will continue to accompany us as anchor shareholder." CEO Oliver Schuster adds, "This important and future-oriented decision by Mr. Thiele strengthens us in a very special way to implement our group strategy. We will do everything in our power to continue to drive the Company forward with undiminished strength and in line with his wishes."

