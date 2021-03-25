DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Personnel Gerry Weber International AG: Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is the new CEO at GERRY WEBER - Alexander Gedat strives to return to the Supervisory Board 25.03.2021 / 19:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Halle/Westphalia, March 25th, 2021 - Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is the new CEO at GERRY WEBER: At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG appointed the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) as the new CEO for a three-year term, taking effect from the end of the corporation's 2021 Annual General Assembly. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus takes over the position from Alexander Gedat, who assumed the role temporarily in February 2020. Alexander Gedat, who will remain CEO until the end of the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2021, strives to be elected to the Supervisory Board at the Annual Meeting and is willing to assume the role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The GERRY WEBER Board will thus be made up of Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Florian Frank.

Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus has been a member of the Board of the GERRY WEBER Group since August 2020. In her role as the COO, she is responsible for the design, production, procurement, and marketing/communication and will now also be taking on the responsibility for sales from Alexander Gedat. Before taking up her post in Halle/Westphalia, the 58-year-old was Board Member for purchasing, marketing and IT at Katag AG in Bielefeld. She was appointed a member of the Katag AG Management Board in 2010 and previously headed, among other things, the strategic coordination of purchasing and sales as well as the company's expansion management. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus started her career at the department store group Horten AG and has been working in the fashion industry for almost 40 years.