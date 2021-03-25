 
Voya Financial Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2021 List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that it has been named to the Great Place to Work and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2021 list. This marks the first time the company, which ranked 37 overall, made the highly competitive financial services and insurance group list.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees of various companies across the U.S.

In the survey, almost nine in 10 (88%) Voya Financial employees said the organization is a great place to work. This favorability result outpaces the average U.S. company by approximately 30 percentage points (59% favorability).

“On behalf of everyone at Voya, we are honored to earn this recognition among the best in our industry,” said Voya Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Our inclusion is a credit to each and every Voya employee who contributes to our culture — and enables our company to be an employer of choice.”

Other notable results from the Great Place to Work survey include:

  • 92% of Voya Financial employees believe management is honest and ethical in its business practices.
  • 91% of employees feel people in the organization are given a lot of responsibility.
  • 93% of employees said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company.
  • 95% of employees feel good about the way the company contributes to the community.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or whatever role they play.

For more information on the list, please visit Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2021.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 840,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

VOYA-IR

VOYA-CR

