Xerox Takes Top Spot in Quocirca Managed Print Services Report

“Xerox continues to impress with its leadership position as an established and innovative MPS provider, recognized for its cloud capabilities, exceptional security features and strong support for the hybrid workplace environment,” said Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes. “Xerox’s comprehensive service portfolio supported by a mature global service delivery platform helps position Xerox as a leader in the market.”

Xerox , a global workplace technology company, remains the leader in the worldwide managed print services (MPS) market, securing the top position in Quocirca’s worldwide market landscape report.

While the global pandemic presented new challenges for MPS providers, Xerox remained the leader in this space due to its broad service offerings across the office and production print environments, and its deep expertise in business process automation, according to Quocirca.

“Our clients vocalized a clear need to accelerate their digital transformation and cybersecurity roadmap,” said Mike Feldman, president of Americas Operations and Global Document Services for Xerox. “We are proud of this ranking as it recognizes Xerox’s portfolio of solutions that serves organizations small and large, across all major industries, and helps them achieve these goals.”

As more companies envision a blend of remote and office work, Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services (IWS) helps enable a hybrid workforce with technology and services that allow Xerox customers to provide their employees increased productivity, efficiency, and security, no matter where they are working.

“IWS includes a core set of MPS capabilities - assessment and optimization, fleet management and print management; plus, a set of digital transformation capabilities - capture and digitization, workflow automation, and content management,” according to the Quocirca report.

Xerox also offers customers protection against various forms of cyber-attacks or other related risks through a combination of capabilities, services and partnerships.

“Xerox ConnectKey technology features a comprehensive set of advanced security features in partnership with McAfee and Cisco – which is a strong differentiator. Secure device and document management monitors devices, usage and content for compliance to policies, regulatory requirements and data privacy acts,” the Quocirca report states.

Additionally, Xerox continues advancing its cloud strategy, ensuring its cloud initiatives are consistent with customer requirements. According to the report, “Xerox is a leader in enabling mobile workers’ needs with a portfolio of cloud capabilities from seamless printing independent of location, and other aspects of mobile user workflow such as capture and MFP apps.”

Mike Feldman will be featured in an upcoming episode of Quocirca’s In the Spotlight podcast series, highlighting industry thought leaders later this month.

