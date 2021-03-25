 
Baron Partners Fund Ranked Best U.S. Diversified Mutual Fund for 2020, By Investor’s Business Daily

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

Baron Capital is pleased to announce that Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 2021 Best Mutual Funds Awards has ranked the Baron Partners Fund (BPTRX, BPTIX) as the top fund among its list of Best U.S. Diversified Mutual Funds for 2020. The Fund is managed by Ron Baron and Michael Baron.

The Baron Real Estate Fund, managed by Jeffrey A. Kolitch, was ranked fifth in Best Sector Funds.

IBD’s 2021 Best Mutual Funds Awards recognize funds that have beaten the broad market and beaten their benchmarks over the 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year periods ended 31 December 2020. IBD evaluated 3,368 mutual funds that have operated for at least 10 years.

All 10 Baron Funds with at least a 10-year record were recognized for their investment performance by IBD:

“We are delighted to have been recognized by IBD for our long-term investment performance across multiple funds,” said Linda Martinson, president of Baron Capital. “We are particularly proud that all 10 of our mutual funds with at least a 10-year record were recognized. Baron portfolio managers are focused investors who are dedicated to finding great, innovative companies led by visionary CEOs and holding those companies for many years. These IBD Awards reflect our team’s discipline and dedication to our unique and long-term process.”

About Baron Funds and Baron Capital Group

Baron Capital is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions. Founded in 1982, Baron has become known for its long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing. Baron was founded as an equity research firm, and research has remained at the core of its business.

Baron Funds include 17 no-load mutual funds: Baron Asset Fund (Retail Shares: BARAX; Institutional Shares: BARIX), Baron Growth Fund (BGRFX; BGRIX), Baron Small Cap Fund (BSCFX; BSFIX), Baron Opportunity Fund (BIOPX; BIOIX), Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund (BFTHX; BFTIX), Baron Partners Fund (BPTRX; BPTIX), Baron Focused Growth Fund (BFGFX; BFGIX), Baron Discovery Fund (BDFFX; BDFIX), Baron International Growth Fund (BIGFX; BINIX), Baron Emerging Markets Fund (BEXFX; BEXIX), Baron Global Advantage Fund (BGAFX; BGAIX), Baron Real Estate Fund (BREFX; BREIX), Baron Real Estate Income Fund (BRIIX), Baron Health Care Fund (BHCHX), Baron Energy and Resources Fund (BENFX; BENIX), Baron FinTech Fund (BFIIX) and Baron WealthBuilder Fund (BWBIX).

More information about Baron Funds is available by calling (800) 99-BARON or by visiting www.baronfunds.com. The adviser to Baron Funds is BAMCO, Inc., a subsidiary of Baron Capital Group, Inc.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. Baron Funds are described in prospectuses that contain this and other information about the Funds. You should carefully read the prospectus before investing. You can read, print, or download a prospectus at www.BaronFunds.com/prospectus. Or call 800-99-BARON to receive a prospectus in the mail. Baron Capital, Inc., is the distributor of the Baron Funds.

Risks: All investments are subject to risk and may lose value.

BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a limited purpose broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).

