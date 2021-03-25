 
Hermes International Availibility of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Paris, March 25, 2021
7.45 p.m. Paris time

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2020 universal registration document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 25 March 2021. 

It is available for viewing and download on the company's website:
https://finance.hermes.com/en/publications/

The universal registration document comprises:

  • the annual activity report;
  • the company and consolidated financial statements for 2020;
  • the Supervisory Board’s report on the corporate governance;
  • a description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Article 241-2 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF);
  • the Supervisory Board’s report to the General Meeting;
  • the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the 2020 company accounts and the consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;
  • the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for May 4, 2021.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), the universal registration document includes the 2020 Annual Financial Report and the declaration of non-financial performance.

