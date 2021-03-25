Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Net Asset Value(s) Octopus AIM VCT plc25 March 2021Net Asset ValueThe Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 22 March 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 127.7 pence per share.For further information, please …



