Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

25 March 2021

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 22 March 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 127.7 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


