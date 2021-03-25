 
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to Susan St. Ledger, President of Worldwide Field Operations. Kendall will join Okta’s leadership team and lead global brand marketing, demand generation, solutions marketing, market strategy, operations, and sales development. Kendall succeeds current CMO, Ryan Carlson who is now working on an emerging project inside of Okta. Kendall has served extensively in executive product and marketing leadership roles in cloud and enterprise technology. His expertise in developer platforms will help drive identity as foundational to the customer experience both within Okta and for its thousands of customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Kendall to Okta as our new Chief Marketing Officer,” said Susan St. Ledger, President of Worldwide Field Operations. “Kendall is a strong, growth-focused leader with deep knowledge of cloud platforms and global brand growth. He also has a unique understanding of the needs and requirements of developers, having led teams that build products and mobile experiences. He has the experience and expertise to accelerate our brand and position in global markets.”

“Identity sits at the heart of digital transformation and is becoming a strategic pillar of every organization’s business strategy as we adapt to the new world. I’m thrilled about the opportunity to lead Okta’s global marketing team into its next phase of growth. This new generation of CTOs, CIOs, and CMOs are realizing the unique power of identity, and the Okta Identity Cloud has emerged as a centerpiece alongside AWS and Google Cloud. No other cloud more deeply enables the power of technology choice, flexibility, and security,” said Kendall Collins. “I’m excited to partner with our amazing community of customers, developers, and digital leaders who are building the next generation of seamless, secure, and delightful workforce and customer experiences.”

About Kendall Collins

Kendall Collins brings decades of experience in B2B and SaaS marketing building teams, products, and brands. Most recently, Collins was an Executive in Residence at Accel. Before that, he served as the GM of Enterprise Technology at WeWork, and the Chief Marketing Officer of AppDynamics, which was acquired by Cisco. Prior to AppDynamics, he served as Cloud CEO and Global CMO executive at Salesforce.com and held roles at Siebel Systems, Oracle, AT Kearney, and Procter & Gamble.

Kendall graduated with a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia, a concentration in East Asian Studies, and studied at National Taiwan University.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

