Capital increase of 3,854 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of the exercise of Restricted Share Units

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 25, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“the Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, announces that a share capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority as a result of the exercise of Restricted Share Units by board members. A total of 3,854 shares of nominally DKK 1 each have been issued by the Company at a subscription price per Restricted Share Unit of DKK 61.1895.

Following the share capital increase, the total nominal share capital will be DKK 34,952,241, divided into 34,952,241 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 1. Each share carries one vote at Orphazyme's general meetings and accordingly the total number of voting rights of the company are 34,952,241. Updated Articles of Association can be found at www.orphazyme.com .





