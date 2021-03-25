Slate Grocery REIT Announces Agreement to Acquire US$390 Million Grocery-Anchored Portfolio and Related Subscription Receipt Offering
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that it has agreed to acquire a high quality, grocery-anchored portfolio comprising 25 properties and 3.1 million square feet in major metro markets across the United States (the “Portfolio”). The Portfolio is valued at US$390 million (the “Acquisition”) and is being acquired for an equity purchase price of US$90 million and the assumption of existing debt. The Acquisition represents a 7.8% capitalization rate or US$127 per square foot.
“This is a compelling and unique opportunity for the REIT to acquire US$390 million of quality grocery-anchored assets on an off-market basis that importantly generates immediate accretion for unitholders,” said David Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. “This transaction increases our exposure to America’s largest metropolitan markets at an attractive cost basis and deepens our relationships with leading omnichannel grocers whose neighborhood stores will continue to serve as critical food distribution points for both in-store and online purchases.”
Transaction Highlights
- Significantly increases the size and scale of the REIT’s portfolio, with the REIT’s proforma portfolio aggregating 13.0 million square feet and US$1.7 billion of critical real estate infrastructure
- Expected to be immediately accretive to the REIT’s funds from operations per unit and adjusted funds from operations per unit
- Increases the REIT’s exposure to certain of America’s largest metropolitan statistical areas (“MSA”), with 83% of the Portfolio’s income derived from the top-50 MSAs
- Materially increases the REIT’s presence in New York and Dallas, two of the largest MSAs in America which account for 46% of the Portfolio’s income
- Omnichannel focused assets with 95% of grocers offering e-commerce fulfillment and strategically located in high density neighborhoods in close proximity to transportation routes
- Essential tenants comprise 74% of the Portfolio’s income including 39% from grocers
- Portfolio is anchored by market leading grocers including Tops and Market 32 (Price Chopper), Tom Thumb (Albertson’s), Kroger, Stop & Shop (Ahold Delhaize), Acme Markets (Albertson’s) and Walmart among others
- The Acquisition is expected to close by the middle of 2021
- The REIT will be purchasing majority interests between 85% and 95% ownership in each of the properties, with the remaining 5% to 15% ownership interests retained by
three institutional operators
