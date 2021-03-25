Slate Grocery REIT Announces Agreement to Acquire US$390 Million Grocery-Anchored Portfolio and Related Subscription Receipt Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that it has agreed to acquire a high quality, grocery-anchored portfolio comprising 25 properties and 3.1 million square feet in major metro markets across the United States (the “Portfolio”). The Portfolio is valued at US$390 million (the “Acquisition”) and is being acquired for an equity purchase price of US$90 million and the assumption of existing debt. The Acquisition represents a 7.8% capitalization rate or US$127 per square foot.