 
checkAd

Sorrento Announces Updated Positive Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 20:58  |  24   |   |   

  • All nine patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 discharged from hospital within days after 3rd COVI-MSC infusion
  • Preparations are ongoing for initiating Phase 2 placebo-controlled study

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today updated positive results from its Phase 1b study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC) for patients suffering from COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress (ARD) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). This ongoing study (MSC-COV-101) is a single arm, non-randomized Phase 1b study of the safety and preliminary efficacy of COVI-MSCs administered every other day for three infusions for a total of 1 x 106 cells/kg. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the safety of intravenous infusion of allogeneic adipose MSC cells in patients with COVID-19-induced ARD or ARDS. 

Intensive care unit (ICU) patients with COVID-19-induced respiratory failure, diffuse pulmonary infiltrates and evidence of poor oxygenation: ratio of arterial partial pressure of oxygen to fraction of inspired oxygen (PaO2/FiO2) ranging from an average of 135 to 225 (normal range ˃ 400) were enrolled. All nine patients responded rapidly with markedly reduced need for high inspired oxygen concentration and were able to be transferred out of the ICU and discharged from the hospital within several days of their 3rd COVI-MSC infusion. No infusion related safety events have been reported. Dr. Eyad Almasri, Associate Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at UCSF Fresno, is the principal investigator in this ongoing study.

Currently, Sorrento is working with the FDA to plan a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study to be conducted across multiple sites in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, and to determine the sample size and data necessary to support an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Dr. Henry Ji, President and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, stated, “It brings us great pleasure to see our treatments help to save lives, which is our primary goal at Sorrento. We look forward to advancing this important product into Phase 2 development.”

More information on the Phase 1 trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04486001). Information on the proposed Phase 2 trial is expected to be available soon. 

Seite 1 von 3


Sorrento Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sorrento Announces Updated Positive Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU COVID-19 Patients All nine patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 discharged from hospital within days after 3rd COVI-MSC infusionPreparations are ongoing for initiating Phase 2 placebo-controlled study SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Sorrento Announces First Patient Treated in Phase IB AL Amyloidosis Trial with STI-6129, an Anti-CD38 Antibody-Drug Conjugate
17.03.21
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the CEO Roundtable during WuXi Healthcare Forum 2021 on March 17, 2021
11.03.21
Ich habe auf einen Rückgang gewartet, um zu investieren… aber das hat meine Meinung geändert
09.03.21
Sorrento and Mount Sinai Health System Enter Into Exclusive License Agreement for Development of Potent Antibody Combinations Aimed at Neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging United Kingdom and South Africa Variants of COVID-19
08.03.21
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento Therapeutics, Receives Clearance to Start Phase 3 Trial as a First-line Treatment of Extensive-stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer
05.03.21
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Virtual GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE 2021 Investor Conference
02.03.21
Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Study for STI-2099 (Intranasal COVIDROPS) in Healthy Volunteers and Outpatient Treatment for Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Positive Patients
02.03.21
Sorrento Receives FDA Clearance to Start Clinical Trial of Anti-CD47 Antibody, Discovered from Fully Human G-MAB Library, for Treatment of Multiple Malignancies
01.03.21
Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex Holding, a Majority Owned Subsidiary, Have Entered Into an Exclusive Licensing Term Sheet With Aardvark Therapeutics to Acquire Its ARD-301 For the Treatment of Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia, and Chronic Long Haul Covid Syndr
27.02.21
SORRENTO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. - SRNE

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:39 Uhr
620
Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.