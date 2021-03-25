 
Floor & Decor Launches First Warehouse Store in Connecticut with the Grand Opening of its Danbury Store on March 31, 2021

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Danbury, Connecticut on March 31, 2021. The 75,000 square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Kristopher Gregory, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Danbury,” said Gregory. “With the launch of our first store in Connecticut, we are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in stock trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Danbury Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on March 31, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverdanbury.com. Registration ends on April 30, and a winner will be chosen on May 3.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in Danbury. Pros are invited to text 203PRO to 26786 to schedule a personal tour of the new store. Those scheduling tours from March 29 thru April 28 will be eligible to win prizes exclusive to our PROs - tablets, gift cards, drones, gaming systems, and even a Chevrolet Colorado truck! During the tour, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team and learn about Floor & Decor’s products and services.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Gregory. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta based Floor & Decor is a leading high growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 133 warehouse stores and two design studios in 31 states at the end of 2020. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

