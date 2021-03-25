 
Elastic Announces Optimized Data Architecture, Enhanced Web Crawler, and Autoscaling in Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced an updated data architecture, enhanced web crawler, and autoscaling to support consistent search performance, scalability, and relevancy across the Elastic Enterprise Search solution in the 7.12 release.

Elastic Enterprise Search introduces a reimagined underlying data architecture optimized for performance, relevance, and capacity management. With this new data structure, deployments may benefit from up to 70 percent improvement in storage efficiency, up to 40 percent reduction in indexing latency, and significant improvements to results relevance across App Search and Workplace Search.

The Elastic App Search web crawler, recently introduced in beta, adds several performance and stability improvements, along with better support for web crawling standards such as robot.txt. With the App Search web crawler, users can leverage simple point-and-click tools to extract publicly accessible web content into their App Search engine without any coding required.

Elastic Enterprise Search also inherits index lifecycle management (ILM) policies from the Elastic Stack to automatically manage logs and analytics, and can easily roll additional ILM features into App Search and Workplace Search.

Autoscaling on Elastic Cloud allows Enterprise Search users to proactively set predefined rules that monitor storage usage, whether that storage comes from content, logs, or analytics. When a threshold is met, autoscaling automatically increases customers’ storage capacity based on predefined rules. With autoscaling, users can drive greater insights into their search platform with less overhead.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Enterprise Search 7.12.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

