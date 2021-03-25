 
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Combination with Paysafe

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that at the special meeting of Foley Trasimene stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today, Foley Trasimene’s stockholders voted in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”). The completion of the Business Combination is expected to occur on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Following the completion of the Business Combination, the newly combined company will operate as Paysafe and trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “PSFE” and is expected to start trading on Wednesday, March 31.

Additional Information on the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Business Combination, a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Form F-4”) was filed (SEC File No. 333-251552) by Paysafe Limited, an exempted limited company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda (“Paysafe Limited”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and declared effective on February 26, 2021, that includes a proxy statement that has been distributed to holders of Foley Trasimene’s common stock in connection with Foley Trasimene’s solicitation for proxies for the vote by Foley Trasimene’s stockholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination and other matters as described in the Form F-4, as well as a prospectus of Paysafe Limited relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. Foley Trasimene, Paysafe and Paysafe Limited urge investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the Form F-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus included therein, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Business Combination, as these materials contain important information about Paysafe, Foley Trasimene, and the proposed Business Combination. Such persons can also read Foley Trasimene’s final prospectus dated August 20, 2020 (SEC File No. 333-240285), for a description of the security holdings of Foley Trasimene’s officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the proposed Business Combination.

Zeit
24.03.21
Paysafe to Present at the Cowen FinTech Bus Tour
15.03.21
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with Paysafe Before March 25th
05.03.21
Paysafe to Present at the 2021 Wolfe Research Fintech Conference

Zeit
05.03.21
17
Paysafe VIA SPAC merger mit Foley Trasimene an die Börse - neue aussichtreiche Chance im Fintechber