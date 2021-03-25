Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Combination with Paysafe

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that at the special meeting of Foley Trasimene stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today, Foley Trasimene’s stockholders voted in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”). The completion of the Business Combination is expected to occur on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Following the completion of the Business Combination, the newly combined company will operate as Paysafe and trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “PSFE” and is expected to start trading on Wednesday, March 31.

