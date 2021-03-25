 
checkAd

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Appoints Anddria Varnado to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 21:05  |   |   |   

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced it has appointed Anddria Varnado as an independent Director to its Board, effective immediately.

Ms. Varnado currently serves as the GM and Head of the Consumer Business for Kohler Company, a global leader in home products, hospitality destinations, and systems. In this role, Ms. Varnado is directly responsible for consumer channels including Kohler Signature Stores as well as e-commerce sales on kohler.com. She leads a team of 250+ spanning store operations, e-commerce, digital experience, DTC marketing, customer care, and dealer-direct business. Ms. Varnado previously served as Vice President and Head of Strategy & Business Development for both Macy’s Inc. and Williams-Sonoma, Inc., and began her career as a corporate banking analyst with Citigroup. Ms. Varnado also currently serves as Director of publicly-traded Umpqua Bank (NASDAQ: UMPQ) and is a member of the Finance & Capital Committee and Compensation Committee.

"Anddria is an extraordinary leader with a history of driving long term growth through strategic innovation at several global retail brands. Her insights on enhancing digital guest engagement and brand affinity will be integral as Red Robin works to create sustainable growth," said David A. Pace, Red Robin’s Board Chair. "Anddria’s appointment to our Board continues the refresh begun in August of 2019 and represents the 6th new independent Director added to our Board in addition to CEO, Paul Murphy. Our Board and management team continue to lead a transformation strategy that will position Red Robin for long term success."

Ms. Varnado holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Clark Atlanta University. She volunteers with numerous nonprofit and charitable organizations, including Junior League, Management Leadership for Tomorrow, and HBS Community Partners. In 2018, the San Francisco Business Times named her one of the "Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business." Ms. Varnado has been featured in Forbes, Architectural Digest, and other industry and consumer publications.

The Company also announced that long-serving Director Glenn Kaufman will step down from the Board at the end of 2021 after providing continuity through a transitional period. "It has been incredibly rewarding to serve on this Board for over 10 years, especially engaging in solving a number of capital market challenges, enhancing the talent at the senior executive and Board levels of the Company, and contributing to the strategic differentiation of the Company." Kaufman said. "The difference in Red Robin from when I first joined the Board to today is tremendous. I look forward to helping ensure a smooth transition during my remaining time at Red Robin, while personally identifying and taking on additional challenges."

Red Robin will increase its Board size from 10 to 11 to accommodate the addition of Ms. Varnado and anticipates reducing it again to 10 following Mr. Kaufman’s retirement at year end.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM!

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Appoints Anddria Varnado to its Board of Directors Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced it has appointed Anddria …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 27, 2020
24.02.21
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 3, 2021