Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 21:01   

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) (“GCEH” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-10. The effective time of the reverse stock split will be 8:00 a.m. ET on March 26, 2021. GCEH common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on March 26, 2021. The reverse stock split was approved by GCEH’s stockholders at the Company’s annual meeting held on November 17, 2020.

“GCEH is a fully integrated farm-to-fuel provider of ultra low-carbon sustainable biofuels,” said CEO Richard Palmer. “This reverse stock split, as we previewed in our last shareholder’s letter, is a key part of our strategy to build shareholder value and keep powering future growth as we prepare to move to a national exchange like Nasdaq.”

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every 10 shares of GCEH’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share or the total number of authorized shares. This will reduce the number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock from approximately 358.5 million shares to approximately 35.9 million shares. GCEH’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “GCEH,” but will be assigned a new CUSIP number, 378989206.

The reverse stock split will affect all shares of GCEH’s common stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the reverse stock split, as well as the number of shares of common stock available for issuance under GCEH’s equity incentive plans. In addition, the reverse stock split will affect a reduction in the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible securities (including Series B Convertible Preferred Stock) or upon the exercise of stock options or warrants outstanding immediately prior to the effectiveness of the reverse stock split.

No fractional shares shall be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. No certificates representing fractional shares of common stock shall be issued in connection with the reverse stock split and all certificates that otherwise would represent fractional shares shall be rounded up to the next whole share.

