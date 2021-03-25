 
checkAd

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Its Commercial Real Estate Business to Slate Asset Management for $2.33 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 21:05  |  16   |   |   

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Commercial Real Estate business to Slate Asset Management L.P. (“Slate”), a global investment and asset management firm focused on real estate.

The transaction is valued at $2.33 billion and represents substantially all of the assets that comprise the Company’s Commercial Real Estate business, which include equity interests, loan assets and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Certain Annaly employees who primarily support the Commercial Real Estate business are expected to join Slate upon completion of the sale, including Timothy Gallagher, Head of Commercial Real Estate, and Michael Quinn, Head of Commercial Investments.

“The Commercial Real Estate business has been an important component of Annaly’s differentiated investment model since 2013,” remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “This transaction delivers compelling execution for our shareholders and will provide additional capacity to further expand our leadership and operational capabilities across all aspects of the residential mortgage finance market, which has been the cornerstone of Annaly’s strategy since our founding. On behalf of our entire Company and Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank all of the employees who have supported and built our Commercial Real Estate business over the years.”

Annaly expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on key financial metrics, including book value, core earnings and the Company’s dividend. Upon closing of the transaction, the Company intends to use proceeds from the sale to repay its financing facilities related to the commercial real estate assets being sold and to purchase targeted assets in accordance with its capital allocation policy, which may include investments in Agency assets as well as residential and corporate credit assets. Annaly anticipates maintaining limited exposure to the commercial real estate sector through opportunistic and efficient strategies within the securities portfolio.

Subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals, the transfer of the Commercial Real Estate business is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal advisor to Annaly. BMO Capital Markets is serving as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP and McCarthy Tétrault LLP are serving as legal advisors to Slate.

Seite 1 von 3
Annaly Capital Management Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Its Commercial Real Estate Business to Slate Asset Management for $2.33 Billion Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Commercial Real Estate business to Slate Asset Management L.P. (“Slate”), a global investment and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Expands Board with Election of Eric A. Reeves
17.03.21
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
83
Annaly Capital Management - derzeit etwa 15% Div-Rendite