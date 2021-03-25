 
checkAd

Invacare Corporation Appoints Stephanie L. Fehr to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 21:03  |  21   |   |   

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) today announced the appointment of Stephanie L. Fehr to its Board of Directors, effective March 25, 2021. Ms. Fehr currently serves as executive vice president and chief human capital officer of UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UGH), which provides healthcare benefits to an array of customers and markets, a position she has held since 2017.

Ms. Fehr has a strong background and experience in human resources and talent development in leading healthcare and technology businesses. Ms. Fehr was unanimously appointed by the current members of the Board after an extensive search conducted by an internationally recognized executive search firm. She will serve as a member of the company’s Compensation and Management Development Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee. Her appointment brings the number of Invacare directors to a total of ten, nine of whom are independent.

“We are pleased to further strengthen and diversify our Board with Stephanie’s addition. Her background in healthcare and wealth of experience in human capital leadership will be invaluable to Invacare as we embark on our next chapter of growth and drive cultural and organizational excellence,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“I am excited to join Invacare’s Board of Directors and proud to be working with a company which provides vital medical devices that help improve the daily lives of so many people around the world. With the accelerating adoption of telehealth, I see immense opportunities to integrate healthcare and technology, and expand on Invacare’s philosophy of providing 24-hours of care,” said Ms. Fehr.

Prior to joining UnitedHealthcare, Ms. Fehr spent 17 years in human resources and talent leadership roles with Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from 2000 to 2017.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

Invacare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invacare Corporation Appoints Stephanie L. Fehr to Board of Directors Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) today announced the appointment of Stephanie L. Fehr to its Board of Directors, effective March 25, 2021. Ms. Fehr currently serves as executive vice president and chief human capital officer of UnitedHealthcare, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Arrival Lists its Shares on Nasdaq With the Symbol "ARVL"; First Electric Vehicles due Q4 2021
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Invacare Corporation Prices Offering of $110 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes
10.03.21
Invacare Corporation Proposed Offering of $100 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes
02.03.21
Invacare Corporation to Participate at March Conferences
01.03.21
Invacare Corporation Introduces the Next Generation Alber e-motion Power Assist Device