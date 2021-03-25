 
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ABR) announced today that it plans to make a public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes. The Company also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to purchase (i) 350,000 shares of its common stock from its Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC and/or estate planning family vehicles established by its Chief Executive Officer (or 402,500 shares of its common stock if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full), (ii) 150,000 shares of its common stock from its Chief Financial Officer, (iii) 100,000 shares of its common stock from its Executive Vice President, Treasury and Servicing and (iv) 200,000 shares of its common stock from its Executive Vice President, Structured Securitization, at the same price the underwriters will purchase the shares in this offering.

J.P. Morgan, JMP Securities and Raymond James are joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement, previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; JMP Securities LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, 10th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling (415) 835-8985, or by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

