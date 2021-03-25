 
Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces Year end 2020 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Clinical drug pipeline is funded and targeting major milestones in 2021

HANOVER, Md., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) ("Processa" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company developing drugs for patients who have unmet medical conditions that require better treatment options to improve a patient’s survival and/or quality of life, today announces financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, and provides corporate update.

Dr. David Young, CEO and chairman of Processa, commented, “2020 was a transformational year for our company; we in-licensed three exciting programs with potential markets exceeding $1 billion for each drug, improved our balance sheet, strengthened our management team and Board, up-listed to Nasdaq, and prepared the foundation for successful execution for our three clinical stage programs. I am delighted to report that we anticipate the first patients to be dosed with PCS6422 and PCS499 in the second quarter of 2021 with interim data for PCS6422 near the end of Q3 and for PCS499 in the first quarter of 2022.”

Recent Highlights and New Developments

  • Selected 5 U.S. clinical sites to enroll patients with ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica for our Phase 2B trial “A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of PCS499 in Treating Ulcerations in Patients who Have Necrobiosis Lipoidica.” Two to three additional clinical sites will be selected in the future including sites outside the U.S.
  • Entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Elion Oncology, Inc. to develop, manufacture and commercialize PCS6422 (eniluracil) globally. PCS6422 is an oral drug to be administered with fluoropyrimidine cancer drugs (e.g., capecitabine, 5-FU). PCS6422 is designed to decrease the breakdown of the cancer drugs, which, without such intervention, reduce to inactive metabolites or metabolites that are known to cause unwanted side effects and to interfere with the anticancer activity.
  • Entered into a licensing agreement with Yuhan Corporation, a publicly traded South Korean company, to license PCS12852, a small molecule drug in development for the treatment of gastroparesis and functional gastrointestinal motility disorders.
  • Entered into a licensing agreement with Aposense LTD to license PCS11T, a pro-drug of SN38, the active metabolite of the widely used cancer drug irinotecan, that deposits SN38 in the membranes of cancer cells preferentially over normal cells.
  • Appointed Dr. Khalid Islam to the Company’s board of directors.
  • Appointed Michael Floyd as the Company’s chief operating officer.
  • Uplisted to Nasdaq.
  • Closed an underwritten public offering of 4,800,000 shares of common stock for a price to the public of $4.00 per share with net proceeds of $17.1 million.
  • In February 2021 we closed a private placement with institutional and accredited investors for $10.2 million. We sold 1,321,132 shares of the common stock at a purchase price of $7.75 per share for $10.2 million in the private placement and received net proceeds of $9.9 million.

Upcoming Clinical Drug Development Milestones

