Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces Year end 2020 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Clinical drug pipeline is funded and targeting major milestones in 2021

HANOVER, Md., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) ("Processa" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company developing drugs for patients who have unmet medical conditions that require better treatment options to improve a patient’s survival and/or quality of life, today announces financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, and provides corporate update.

Dr. David Young, CEO and chairman of Processa, commented, “2020 was a transformational year for our company; we in-licensed three exciting programs with potential markets exceeding $1 billion for each drug, improved our balance sheet, strengthened our management team and Board, up-listed to Nasdaq, and prepared the foundation for successful execution for our three clinical stage programs. I am delighted to report that we anticipate the first patients to be dosed with PCS6422 and PCS499 in the second quarter of 2021 with interim data for PCS6422 near the end of Q3 and for PCS499 in the first quarter of 2022.”