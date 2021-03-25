 
Angi Appoints Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Chief Technology Officer

  • Company bolsters tech leadership to accelerate product innovation and growth
  • New CTO appointment increases investment in technical excellence to support product expansion

DENVER, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), the global home care leader on a mission to help people love where they live, announced the appointment of Kulesh Shanmugasundaram to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Shanmugasundaram will oversee the Company’s technology strategy and operations.

“As we begin a new era at Angi, we are excited to invest in deep technical expertise to support our product expansion and that is exactly what Kulesh brings to the team,” said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi. “We have an opportunity to apply innovative technical solutions to everyday problems at enormous scale. At our core Angi is tackling some of the most interesting logistical challenges in the world, tens of millions of times a year. As we deepen our relationship with homeowners by adding features like pricing, geolocation, payments, and financing we need to invest in the technical foundation to support this complexity. The customer experience is only as good as the underlying technology, and we’re excited to accelerate our investment in that technology under the guidance of a proven leader like Kulesh.”

Mr. Shanmugasundaram brings 20 years of technology experience to Angi and most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Handy, an Angi subsidiary. During his tenure at Handy, he led the technology team as the platform scaled rapidly nationwide and developed the technology to support partnerships with household-name retailers that delivered millions of appointments each year.

Prior to joining the organization, Mr. Shanmugasundaram held engineering leadership roles at Amplify Education, where he built products used by millions of students in classes nationwide. Mr. Shanmugasundaram also co-founded Digital Assembly and Vivc Networks that commercialized his research in network security and digital forensics. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science, a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from New York University, and is an adjunct professor at NYU.

“Angi is leading the transformation of how people care for their homes—both the way home care and improvement services are accessed and the way that home pros find work,” said Mr. Shanmugasundaram. “This is a pivotal time for Angi as we double down on our commitment to making home care and improvement simple, fast and seamless. I look forward to working with Oisin and the rest of the leadership team at Angi to drive innovation, growth and success.”

About Angi, Inc

Angi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of nearly 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

Angi Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352


