IntelGenx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

SAINT-LAURENT, Quebec, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency, unless otherwise indicated, and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.

Revenue was $790,000, compared to $68,000 in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Net comprehensive loss was $1.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $754,000, compared to $2.1 million in Q4-2019.



2020 Full-Year Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $1.5 million, compared to $742,000 in 2019.

Net comprehensive loss was $7.1 million, compared to $10.3 million in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $5.3 million, compared to $8.5 million in 2019.



Recent Developments:

Announced a strategic partnership with atai Life Sciences (“atai”), including a proposed equity investment by atai, positioning IntelGenx as a leader within the novel therapeutics field of psychedelics and providing the requisite financial resources to continue to advance its robust portfolio of other innovative pharmaceutical film product candidates towards commercialization.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, IntelGex Corp., also received a $2.0 million secured loan from atai, of which $628,000 was used to fully repay the Company’s outstanding credit facilities with the Bank of Montreal.

Received a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application 16/110.737, entitled “Film Dosage Form with Extended Release Mucoadhesive Particle,” covering novel disintegrating oral film formulations designed for the transmucosal absorption of drug, especially tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which protects its DisinteQ TM products.

products. Filed a new provisional patent application at the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled “High Loading Oral Film Formulation,” which covers the incorporation of high concentrations of active ingredients in products based on its VetaFilm proprietary veterinary oral film technology.

Announced the appointment of Mr. Tommy Kenny as Vice President, Intellectual Property and Legal Affairs, General Counsel of IntelGenx Corp., the Company’s operating subsidiary.

Received its first purchase order from Heritage Cannabis Holdings, recently upsized from 50,000 to 75,000 CBD Filmstrips, pursuant to a definitive supply agreement.

"While we were pleased to see the positive impact of our performance improvement program continuing to be reflected in our financial results, it was the transformative partnership that we entered into with atai subsequent to year-end that truly served to validate our long-term growth strategy,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “We are confident that this transaction is the best way forward to maximize value for our shareholders, and encourage them to vote “FOR” all related proposals at our Annual Meeting on May 11, 2021.”