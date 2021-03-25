 
Histogen Appoints Rochelle Fuhrmann to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function has appointed Rochelle Fuhrmann to its Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Audit Committee. In addition, current director Stephen Chang, Ph.D. will be resigning from the Board.

“I am honored and excited to join the Histogen board during this transformational period and I look forward to working with the board and management to build upon the work that has been done to create value for all company stakeholders,” said Ms. Fuhrmann.

Ms. Fuhrmann currently serves as the Vice President Audit and Enterprise Risk Management at Becton Dickinson (BD). In 2016, Ms. Fuhrmann helped establish the BD Foundation, and she presently serves as Treasurer and as a member of its Board of Trustees. She joined BD in July 2015 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, BD Life Sciences. Prior to joining the Company, Rochelle held various positions responsible for the management of financial functions including accounting and financial reporting, investor relations, corporate finance, risk management and treasury, primarily in the pharmaceutical industry with companies such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Warner Chilcott plc. She previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Concordia International Corp. and held the position of Audit Committee Chairperson for three years.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to welcome Rochelle to Histogen," said David H. Crean, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Rochelle’s financial and healthcare industry experience will provide us the depth and business acumen required for the company to continue on its growth trajectory as a public company. I also wish to thank Dr. Stephen Chang, who will be stepping down from the Board of Directors, for his many years of service to Histogen”. 

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

