Notice of Settlement of Derivative Suits

TO: ALL CURRENT OWNERS OF ACER THERAPEUTICS INC. (“ACER” OR THE “COMPANY”) COMMON STOCK (TICKER SYMBOL: ACER) AS OF DECEMBER 29, 2020, WHO CONTINUE TO OWN SUCH SHARES (“CURRENT ACER STOCKHOLDERS”).

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. THIS NOTICE RELATES TO A PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND DISMISSAL OF STOCKHOLDER DERIVATIVE LITIGATION AND CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR RIGHTS.

IF THE COURT APPROVES THE SETTLEMENT, YOU WILL BE FOREVER BARRED FROM CONTESTING THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND FROM PURSUING RELEASED CLAIMS.