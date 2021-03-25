 
AppSwarm Announces Launch of Blockchain Research Division for Application Development

globenewswire
25.03.2021, 21:00  |   |   |   

Tulsa, OK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces plans to launch a blockchain research division to develop new applications utilizing different blockchain protocols.

Blockchain Research

The Company will embark on developing a blockchain research division focused on developing smart contract applications of some of the more popular blockchain protocols in conjunction with AI Venturetech. https://aiventuretech.com/projects/blockchain/

The company will reach out to several established blockchains who may wish to partnership and collaborate with public companies to better market and build joint ventures around their different protocols.

NFT Products

The Company will explore the development of non-fungible token (NFT) products and applications through current blockchain protocols.

Utilizing such blockchains as Ethereum (ETH), Ravencoin (RVN), Ethernity Chain (ERN), Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK), and other protocols, AppSwarm will explore the development of applications to assist clients in the tokenization of assets using NFT technology. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games, and gift cards.

AppSwarm recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Pawtocol, a blockchain company geared towards the pet industry, which is creating NFTs for virtual pet adoption. https://pawtocol.com/

Wallets, Payment Gateways

On the consumer side, the company is reviewing the deployment of a Wallet for ERC-20 tokens and developing mobile and web-based applications that utilize some of the more popular crypto-assets for in-app purchases, reward tokens, online tips, and micropayments.

AppSwarm, in collaboration with AI Venturetech, will work in providing seed funding to assist in developing a blockchain research lab in New York City, and Tulsa, to build out development teams, partnerships, and workshops to build a world-class lab focused on building blockchain applications for the future.

For more updates on our blockchain research project visit https://aiventuretech.com/investors/signup/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, follow us on FaceBook www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


Disclaimer

