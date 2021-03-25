 
checkAd

Publication of the annual report and invitation to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 21:01  |  13   |   |   

Mechelen, Belgium; 25 March 2021; 21.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) published its annual report for the financial year 2020.

The annual report for the financial year 2020, including a review of figures and performance, is available online at
https://www.glpg.com/financial-reports and can also be downloaded as PDF. Our annual 2020 Form 20-F filing with the SEC is also available at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Furthermore, Galapagos has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights, board members, and statutory auditor to its annual (ordinary) shareholders’ meeting that will be held on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CET) at the Company’s registered office.

The items on the agenda of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting include, amongst other items, the reappointments of Dr. Raj Parekh as a non-executive member of the supervisory board for four years and Katrine Bosley as an independent non-executive member of the supervisory board for one year.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders’ meeting, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and article 24 of the Company’s articles of association, and fulfill the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders’ meeting can be consulted on our website, www.glpg.com/shareholders-meetings.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is currently envisaged that the measures imposed by the Belgian government to deal with this pandemic, such as the obligation to guarantee a distance of 1.5 meters between each person, may still be in effect as of Wednesday 28 April 2021, date of the Company's annual shareholders' meeting. These measures are in the interest of the health of individual securities holders, as well as of the employees of the Company and others who are responsible for organizing the shareholders' meeting. It can also not be excluded that the Belgian government will again impose additional measures. We are monitoring the situation closely and will, if necessary, disclose additional relevant information and measures affecting the ordinary general meeting on the Galapagos website (https://www.glpg.com/shareholders-meetings). In light of this, the Company recommends that shareholders who wish to participate in the annual shareholders' meeting exercise as much as practically possible the right to vote by letter or by proxy to the general counsel. Moreover, holders of securities of the Company are encouraged to exercise their right to ask questions related to the items on the agenda of the general shareholders' meeting in writing.

About Galapagos
Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, several of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Elizabeth Goodwin
VP Investor Relations
+1 781 460 1784

Sofie Van Gijsel
Senior Director Investor Relations
+32 485 19 14 15
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Carmen Vroonen
Global Head Communications & Public Affairs
+32 473 824 874

Kyra Obolensky
Senior Director Corporate Communications
+32 491 92 64 35
communications@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

Disclaimer
The contents of our website, including the annual report for the financial year 2020, and any other website that may be accessed from our website, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Attachment


Galapagos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Publication of the annual report and invitation to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting Mechelen, Belgium; 25 March 2021; 21.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) published its annual report for the financial year 2020. The annual report for the financial year 2020, including a review of figures and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Galapagos appoints Bart Filius as President and Chief Operating Officer
19.03.21
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises
04.03.21
GALAPAGOS REPORTS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR THE ONGOING FILGOTINIB MANTA AND MANTA-RAy SAFETY STUDIES
03.03.21
Transparency notification received from The Capital Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
155
Galapagos NV