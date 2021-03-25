 
Agrify to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results Conference Call

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020 on April 1, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Niv Krikov, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end in advance of the call.

DATE: Thursday, April 1, 2021
TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: (833) 919-0714
CONFERENCE ID: 1570689
REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406
Available until 11:59 PM Eastern Time Wednesday, April 14th, 2021
Replay Code: 1570689

About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)

We are a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. We use data, science, and technology to empower our customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Our highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help our customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit our website at www.agrify.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for additional funds; intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus from our initial public offering, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Agrify
Niv Krikov
Chief Financial Officer
niv.krikov@agrify.com
(617) 896-5240

Rob Kelly
Investor Relations
rob@mattio.com
(416) 992-4539


