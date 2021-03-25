 
EyeGate Pharma Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 21:15  |  28   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate and operational activities.

“We are extremely pleased by our 2020 progress and our significant corporate advancements that mark a new phase of strategic growth,” said Franz Obermayr, Ph.D., Acting Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “The acquisition of Panoptes was a transformative event that will allow EyeGate to make significant strides beyond ophthalmology and develop a robust product pipeline with PP-001, a de-risked, clinical-stage asset with broad therapeutic potential across a diverse range of ocular, autoimmune and neurological indications. We are poised for an exciting year ahead as we anticipate the initiation of multiple clinical studies in both ophthalmology and systemic diseases.”

2020 and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Panoptes Pharma acquisition: In December, EyeGate acquired Panoptes Pharma (“Panoptes”), a privately held clinical stage biotech company focused on developing a novel proprietary small molecule for the treatment of severe eye diseases with a high unmet medical need.
  • Pipeline updates: The acquisition transformed EyeGate’s pipeline with the addition of PP-001, a clinical-stage, next-generation, inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (“DHODH”) with a validated immune-modulating mechanism and potential best-in-class specificity and potency to avoid off-target side effects and reduce safety issues.
    • First-in-class in ophthalmology applications – PP-001 is in development with two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations: (1) PaniJect, an intravitreal injection for inflammatory diseases of the eye with a Phase 1b/2a safety and efficacy study completed in patients with posterior uveitis, and (2) PaniDrop, an eye drop for conjunctivitis and dry eye disease with a completed Phase 1 safety study in healthy volunteers.
    • Other administration routes are also in development and IND enabling studies are underway for conditions outside the ocular space.
  • Management transition: In February, Franz Obermayr, Ph.D., Managing Director and former CEO of Panoptes Pharma, was appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer and transitioned from his role at EyeGate as EVP Clinical Development.
    • Stephen From transitioned from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman.
  • Private placement: Completed a private placement in January 2021 for net proceeds of approximately $8.0 million with an affiliate of Armistice Capital.
