EyeGate Pharma Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate and operational activities.



“We are extremely pleased by our 2020 progress and our significant corporate advancements that mark a new phase of strategic growth,” said Franz Obermayr, Ph.D., Acting Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “The acquisition of Panoptes was a transformative event that will allow EyeGate to make significant strides beyond ophthalmology and develop a robust product pipeline with PP-001, a de-risked, clinical-stage asset with broad therapeutic potential across a diverse range of ocular, autoimmune and neurological indications. We are poised for an exciting year ahead as we anticipate the initiation of multiple clinical studies in both ophthalmology and systemic diseases.”