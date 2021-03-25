Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as sole book runner and lead underwriter for the offering and Alexander Capital, L.P. acted as co-underwriter. FisherBroyles, LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the underwriters with respect to this offering.

Shanghai, China, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of China’s leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms - Juhao Mall, today announced that Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., as representative of the underwriters of the Company’s firm commitment initial public offering (“IPO”), has exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 557,143 ordinary shares at the IPO price of $7.00 per share. As a result, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million, in addition to the previously announced IPO gross proceeds of approximately $26 million, before underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-250889) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2021. The offering of the ordinary shares was made only by means of a final prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, which may be obtained from Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. by email at kmu@netw1.com, or via standard mail to Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241 Red Bank, NJ 07701. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.