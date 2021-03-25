 
checkAd

Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 21:15  |  53   |   |   

Shanghai, China, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of China’s leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms - Juhao Mall, today announced that Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., as representative of the underwriters of the Company’s firm commitment initial public offering (“IPO”), has exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 557,143 ordinary shares at the IPO price of $7.00 per share. As a result, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million, in addition to the previously announced IPO gross proceeds of approximately $26 million, before underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as sole book runner and lead underwriter for the offering and Alexander Capital, L.P. acted as co-underwriter. FisherBroyles, LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the underwriters with respect to this offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-250889) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2021. The offering of the ordinary shares was made only by means of a final prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, which may be obtained from Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. by email at kmu@netw1.com, or via standard mail to Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241 Red Bank, NJ 07701.  In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Jowell Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option Shanghai, China, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of China’s leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Closing of $26 Million Initial Public Offering
17.03.21
Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Pricing of $26 Million Initial Public Offering