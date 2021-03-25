ION announces preliminary results of pending Exchange Offer

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (the “Company” or “ION”) today announced that as of immediately after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 24, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), the Company had received tenders and consents in its pending offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) the Company’s 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 (the “Old Notes”) as set forth in the following table, for newly issued 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”) and the other consideration described in the Company’s Prospectus dated as of March 10, 2021 (the “Prospectus”).



Title of Notes Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered

by Early Tender Time Percent Tendered

by Early Tender Time 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 $ 120,569,000 $ 113,244,000 93.92%

As previously announced, the Exchange Offer is scheduled to expire immediately after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 8, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Eligible holders may tender their Old Notes in the Exchange Offer until the Expiration Time. Tendered Old Notes may be validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on April 8, 2021 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Withdrawal Deadline”) but not thereafter, subject to limited exceptions, unless such time is extended by the Company at it sole discretion. It is expected that the settlement date will be on or about April 13, 2021, or as soon as practicable thereafter (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Settlement Date”).

The Exchange Offer is subject to certain closing conditions, including participation in the Exchange Offer by at least 95% of the outstanding principal amount of the Old Notes as of the Expiration Time (the “Minimum Participation Condition”). The Minimum Participation Condition has not yet been met. The Company reserves the right, subject to the consent of the supporting parties in certain circumstances, to amend or extend the Exchange Offer, or amend, modify, or waive, in whole or in part, the terms of the Exchange Offer in any manner not prohibited by law, in connection with any efforts to achieve the Minimum Participation Condition.