 
checkAd

ION announces preliminary results of pending Exchange Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 21:15  |  36   |   |   

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (the “Company” or “ION”) today announced that as of immediately after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 24, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), the Company had received tenders and consents in its pending offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) the Company’s 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 (the “Old Notes”) as set forth in the following table, for newly issued 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”) and the other consideration described in the Company’s Prospectus dated as of March 10, 2021 (the “Prospectus”).

Title of Notes   Aggregate Principal
Amount Outstanding 		  Principal Amount Tendered
by Early Tender Time 		  Percent Tendered
by Early Tender Time
9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021   $ 120,569,000   $ 113,244,000   93.92%

As previously announced, the Exchange Offer is scheduled to expire immediately after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 8, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Eligible holders may tender their Old Notes in the Exchange Offer until the Expiration Time. Tendered Old Notes may be validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on April 8, 2021 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Withdrawal Deadline”) but not thereafter, subject to limited exceptions, unless such time is extended by the Company at it sole discretion. It is expected that the settlement date will be on or about April 13, 2021, or as soon as practicable thereafter (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Settlement Date”).

The Exchange Offer is subject to certain closing conditions, including participation in the Exchange Offer by at least 95% of the outstanding principal amount of the Old Notes as of the Expiration Time (the “Minimum Participation Condition”). The Minimum Participation Condition has not yet been met. The Company reserves the right, subject to the consent of the supporting parties in certain circumstances, to amend or extend the Exchange Offer, or amend, modify, or waive, in whole or in part, the terms of the Exchange Offer in any manner not prohibited by law, in connection with any efforts to achieve the Minimum Participation Condition.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ION announces preliminary results of pending Exchange Offer HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (the “Company” or “ION”) today announced that as of immediately after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 24, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), the Company had …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin