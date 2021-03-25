Exagen Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,255,000 shares of its common stock, including 555,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $16.25 per share. The gross proceeds to Exagen from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $69.1 million.



Exagen intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for the development of Multi-omics capabilities, including build out of its clinical laboratory, advancement of its product pipeline, including to support development of tests for fibromyalgia, RA, thrombosis and lupus nephritis, enhancement of intellectual property protection for its technologies, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Exagen may also use a portion of the net proceeds to in-license, acquire, or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, products or assets; however, it has no current commitments or obligations to do so.