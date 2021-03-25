 
checkAd

Kite Realty Group Trust Expands Board of Trustees and Announces the Appointment of Derrick Burks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 21:15  |  31   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick Burks to its Board of Trustees. Mr. Burks is a retired partner from Ernst & Young (EY) where he served for 15 years, including time as managing partner of EY’s Indianapolis office. Kite Realty Group Trust expanded its Board to ten trustees with the addition of Mr. Burks, another independent Board member.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Derrick Burks to our Board of Trustees,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “Derrick’s wealth of knowledge in a multitude of industries, coupled with his extensive experience with REITs, will greatly strengthen KRG moving forward and further propel us toward our long-term objectives.”

Prior to joining Ernst & Young, Mr. Burks spent 24 years with Arthur Andersen. Mr. Burks has experience on private and public company boards, including currently sitting on Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) Board of Directors. He has been actively involved with a variety of civic and community agencies throughout his career, and is presently engaged on the boards of the Indiana University Foundation and the Regenstrief Foundation. Mr. Burks received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust        
                        
Bryan McCarthy
SVP, Marketing & Communications
317.713.5692
bmccarthy@kiterealty.com


Kite Realty Group Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kite Realty Group Trust Expands Board of Trustees and Announces the Appointment of Derrick Burks INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick Burks to its Board of Trustees. Mr. Burks is a retired partner from Ernst & Young (EY) where he served for 15 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Closing of Offering of 0.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2027
18.03.21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Pricing of $175 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering
16.03.21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Proposed Private Offering of $175 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes
05.03.21
Kite Realty Group Trust to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference
05.03.21
Kite Realty Group Trust to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021
25.02.21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Transformational Redevelopment at Glendale Town Center
24.02.21
Kite Realty Group Trust Completes the Sale of 15 Ground Leases
23.02.21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces ATM Program
23.02.21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces New Share Repurchase Program