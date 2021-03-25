 
Granite Construction Incorporated Announces Record Date and Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA; the "Company") announced today that the record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 12, 2021. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

