FirstService Announces Information Regarding Upcoming Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time).



The meeting will be webcast live and can be either accessed via FirstService’s website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the “Upcoming Events” tab prior to the meeting, or accessed by conference call at 1-866-220-4111 (or for international callers, at 1-862-298-9233), conference ID #3968049. For anyone unable to listen to the meeting, a replay of the meeting will be archived on FirstService’s website for access at a later time, with the rebroadcast number 1-855-859-2056 (or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406), conference ID #3968049.