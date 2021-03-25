 
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for February 2021

MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for February 2021, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:06 Uhr
Freddie Mac Prices $301 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates
15:00 Uhr
Mortgage Rates Jump Up
24.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $913 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F104
22.03.21
Freddie Mac: Confidence in Housing Market High as Concerns about Finances Linger
18.03.21
Freddie Mac Enhances the Digital Mortgage Experience
18.03.21
Mortgage Rates Continue to Inch Up
18.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $938 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F103
17.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1.4 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-127
17.03.21
Freddie Mac’s Apartment Investment Market Index Remains Positive in Q4 Despite Contractions in Major Metro Areas
16.03.21
Freddie Mac Names Mark B. Grier as Interim CEO