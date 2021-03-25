 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG concludes placement of new shares under capital increase against contribution in cash

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 21:45  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG concludes placement of new shares under capital increase against contribution in cash

25-March-2021 / 21:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information according to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE OFFERING OR SALE OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE UNLAWFUL UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS.

Key words: Capital Increase

INDUS Holding AG concludes placement of new shares under capital increase against contribution in cash

Bergisch Gladbach, 25 March 2021 - INDUS Holding AG has increased its share capital from EUR 63,571,323.62 by EUR 6,357,130.02 (corresponding to almost 10 percent of the share capital) to EUR 69,928,453.64 by issuance of 2,445,050 new no-par value bearer shares under exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareholders through partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2019. All new shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The placement price was set at EUR 34.90 per share. The new shares carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 1 January 2020. The registration of the implementation of the capital increase into the commercial register is expected to occur within the next days. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing quotation of the shares of the Company at the Frankfurt stock exchange and the Dusseldorf stock exchange on or around 31 March 2021. Following the private placement, the Company will be subject to a 90 days lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, subject to customary market conditions and exemptions. The gross proceeds of the issuance amount to EUR 85,332,245.00 before deduction of commissions and expenses.

Seite 1 von 4
INDUS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: INDUS - Div. Rendite über 7 % - KGV von 5 - hoch interessant !

Diskussion: INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG concludes placement of new shares under capital increase against contribution in cash DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG concludes placement of new shares under capital increase against contribution in cash 25-March-2021 / 21:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
DGAP-News: ZEAL veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020, bestätigt Dividendenpolitik und gibt Ausblick für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power teilt das Update ihres Beteiligungsunternehmen, PowerTap, ...
DGAP-News: United Internet veröffentlicht finale Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und schlägt eine ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:19 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Indus besorgt sich mit Kapitalerhöhung 85 Millionen Euro
21:46 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG schließt Platzierung neuer Aktien im Rahmen der Barkapitalerhöhung ab (deutsch)
21:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG schließt Platzierung neuer Aktien im Rahmen der Barkapitalerhöhung ab
18:29 Uhr
Indus Holding besorgt sich frisches Kapital - Aktie fällt
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG launches capital increase against contribution in cash under exclusion of subscription rights
24.03.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt INDUS HOLDING AG auf 'Hold'
24.03.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt INDUS HOLDING AG auf 'Buy'
23.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
1.686
INDUS - Div. Rendite über 7 % - KGV von 5 - hoch interessant !
22.03.21
8
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe