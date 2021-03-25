DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG concludes placement of new shares under capital increase against contribution in cash 25-March-2021 / 21:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS Holding AG concludes placement of new shares under capital increase against contribution in cash



Bergisch Gladbach, 25 March 2021 - INDUS Holding AG has increased its share capital from EUR 63,571,323.62 by EUR 6,357,130.02 (corresponding to almost 10 percent of the share capital) to EUR 69,928,453.64 by issuance of 2,445,050 new no-par value bearer shares under exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareholders through partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2019. All new shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The placement price was set at EUR 34.90 per share. The new shares carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 1 January 2020. The registration of the implementation of the capital increase into the commercial register is expected to occur within the next days. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing quotation of the shares of the Company at the Frankfurt stock exchange and the Dusseldorf stock exchange on or around 31 March 2021. Following the private placement, the Company will be subject to a 90 days lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, subject to customary market conditions and exemptions. The gross proceeds of the issuance amount to EUR 85,332,245.00 before deduction of commissions and expenses.