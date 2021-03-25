Reykjavik Energy – New Green Bond Series Offering on April 8th

Reykjavik Energy (OR, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) will conduct a closed auction of a new green bond series, OR180242 GB on April 8th, 2021

OR180242 is a non-indexed bond, paying fixed interest rates and has even principal payments with a final maturity in April 2042.

The bond offering confirms with approved financing in the form of loans, bonds or bills of Reykjavik Energy for the year 2021.