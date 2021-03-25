Prosafe’s Annual report for 2020, which also includes the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, has been published on www.newsweb.no and www.prosafe.com with direct link https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/annual-reports/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 25 March 2021

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment