Castle Biosciences Announces Publication Demonstrating Dermatologists Are Increasingly Integrating DecisionDx-Melanoma Into Melanoma Clinical Management Decisions

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of a cross-sectional study of dermatologists that found its respondents are increasingly incorporating DecisionDx-Melanoma into the management of their patients with melanoma. DecisionDx-Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors.

The article, titled “Assessment of the 31-Gene Expression Profile Test by Dermatologists: A Cross-Sectional Survey from National Dermatology Conferences,” was published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. The cross-sectional study was offered to attendees of two national, virtual dermatology conferences during the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 to assess the professional understanding, opinions and clinical usage of DecisionDx-Melanoma by dermatologists. Participants were asked questions regarding practice demographics, factors considered prior to ordering DecisionDx-Melanoma, their integration of the test’s results into clinical management and their opinions on the usefulness of the test.