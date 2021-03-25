PQ Group Holdings to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021; Focus Will Be On Target PQ, a High Growth Pure-Play Catalyst and Services Company

The focus of the investor conference will be Target PQ, a high growth, pure-play catalysts and services company. Presentations by the Company’s executive management will provide a strategic overview, including a deep dive into the core businesses, innovation and sustainability prospects, multi-year growth objectives and capital allocation plans. Following the conclusion of the presentations, the Company will host a live question and answer session.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, today announced that it plans to host a virtual investor conference on Thursday, April 8, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Details for the conference as below:

When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Registration: Use the link available on our website at http://investor.pqcorp.com.

Webcast and Reference Materials: Visit http://investor.pqcorp.com. A replay will be available at http://investor.pqcorp.com/events-presentations.

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.

