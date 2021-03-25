 
checkAd

Argo Group Announces Board Retirements

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 22:13  |  32   |   |   

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo” or “the company”), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced the retirements of Kathleen Nealon and John Tonelli from the board of directors effective immediately following the company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 6, 2021. Following this meeting, the size of company’s board will be reduced to 9 directors.

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank Kate and John for their tenure,” said Thomas A. Bradley, Argo Group’s Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. “The company has grown and evolved into a much stronger U.S.-focused specialty insurer under their direction. We appreciate their leadership, commitment and contributions to positioning this company for future success.”

Nealon joined the board in 2011 and serves on the Audit and Risk & Capital Committees. Tonelli joined the board in 2010 and serves as the Investment Committee chair and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

For more information concerning the company’s Annual General Meeting, please refer to Argo’s Proxy Statement available on the company’s website at www.argogroup.com.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com.

Argo Group International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Argo Group Announces Board Retirements Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo” or “the company”), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced the retirements of Kathleen Nealon and John Tonelli from the board of directors effective immediately following …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer