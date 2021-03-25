 
checkAd

Immunome Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 22:14  |  36   |   |   

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 was a transformational period for Immunome thanks to our successful initial public offering on the NASDAQ exchange, which raised $44.9 million in gross proceeds,” said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “That positive momentum continued into 2021, with our recent announcements covering the isolation of antibodies capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 variants in pseudovirus testing as part of our IMM-BCP-01 program, and the advancement of IMM-ONC-01, our proprietary antibody against IL-38 for the potential treatment of solid tumors including malignancies of high unmet need such as cancers of the head and neck and the lung, into IND-enabling studies.”

Dr. Sarma continued: “Looking ahead, we expect to provide development program updates in the second quarter of 2021 and to file INDs for both IMM-BCP-01 and IMM-ONC-01 in 2021. We remain excited about the prospects for both of our current development programs and reiterate the confidence we have in our discovery engine to move one to two new candidates into IND-enabling studies per year. I very much look forward to updating you on our progress in the months ahead.”

Financial Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents: As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $39.8 million.
  • Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $1.8 million. R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $7.5 million.
  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $2.2 million. G&A expenses were $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Net loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.1 million, or $0.40 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $17.8 million, or $5.26 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2020, Immunome had 10,634,245 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company’s initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Immunome’s beliefs and expectations regarding the advancement of its oncology and COVID-19 therapeutic antibody programs, execution of its clinical and strategic plans, anticipated upcoming milestones for IMM-BCP-01 and IMM‐ONC‐01, including expectations regarding therapeutic potential and benefits thereof, and IND filings. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Immunome’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones; Immunome’s ability to execute on its strategy including with respect to the timing of its R&D efforts, IND filings, initiation of clinical studies and other anticipated milestones; the timing and effectiveness of any antibody therapeutics which may be developed by Immunome; Immunome’s ability to fund operations; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2021, and elsewhere in Immunome’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

 

IMMUNOME, INC.

Statements of operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

1,835

 

$

2,432

 

$

7,486

 

$

8,823

 

General and administrative

 

2,238

 

 

456

 

 

4,775

 

 

1,525

 

Total operating expenses

 

4,073

 

 

2,888

 

 

12,261

 

 

10,348

 

Loss from operations

 

(4,073

)

 

(2,888

)

 

(12,261

)

 

(10,348

)

Other expenses:

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

11

 

 

 

 

(5,538

)

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(11

)

 

(34

)

 

(38

)

 

(96

)

Total other expenses

 

-

 

 

(34

)

 

(5,576

)

 

(96

)

Net loss

$

(4,073

)

$

(2,922

)

$

(17,837

)

$

(10,444

)

Per share information:

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

$

(0.40

)

$

(2.66

)

$

(5.26

)

$

(9.55

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

10,190,607

 

 

1,097,907

 

 

3,389,592

 

 

1,093,959

 

IMMUNOME, INC.

Balance sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

39,766

 

$

2,543

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,128

 

 

579

Total current assets

 

 

42,894

 

 

3,122

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,531

 

 

1,700

Restricted cash

 

 

100

 

 

100

Other assets

 

 

 

 

138

Total assets

 

$

44,525

 

$

5,060

Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of capital lease obligations

 

$

 

$

239

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

366

 

 

Current portion of equipment loan payable

 

 

113

 

 

212

Accounts payable

 

 

1,187

 

 

548

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,372

 

 

666

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,038

 

 

1,665

Equipment loan payable, net of current portion

 

 

 

 

113

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

134

 

 

Deferred rent

 

 

8

 

 

18

Total liabilities

 

 

3,180

 

 

1,796

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

38,894

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

1

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

95,738

 

 

927

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(54,394)

 

 

(36,557)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

41,345

 

 

(35,630)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

44,525

 

$

5,060

 

Immunome Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunome Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Immunome Advances Its Proprietary Antibody Against IL-38, a Novel Innate Immune Checkpoint, into IND-enabling Studies