Hydrofarm Highlights New Products for Sustainable Indoor Farming

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, announced the release of new products this month from GroStar, Autopilot, Plant Success King Crab, Rock Rootinator, and Roots Organics. These high-performance products further expand the Hydrofarm’s portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products in the lighting, climate control, nutrients and growing media categories.

New products available include:

  • Autopilot 4-Light and 8-Light High Power HID Controllers can control multiple 1000W human interface device (HID) lights from one time-clock or controller device.
  • GroStar pH EC Pens are accurate, durable and easy to use. Backed by 30 years of excellence in scientific electrochemical instruments, all GroStar products are CE and RoHS certified and are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2015 certified factory. Features include large, 3-color LCD screen, quick calibration, long lasting replaceable probes with an industry leading 1-year warranty and durable pen bodies equipped with a full 2-year warranty.
  • Plant Success King Crab increases yields, maximizes phosphorous uptake, and adds life to the root zone. The active microbes in King Crab were specifically selected to enhance root zone performance during the vegetative stage and increase yields in the flowering stage. With 275 million organisms per mL, these microbes enhance absorption of phosphorous and micronutrients, which is key to higher yields and quality flowers.
  • Rock Rootinator fortifies plants against negative environmental stress and helps bring sick plants back to health with its updated version of the classic root boosting Super Charge Root Tonic. This new, concentrated formulation complements your current feed for healthy root systems, protection from negative environmental impacts, and assimilation of nutrients for maximum effect. Rock Rootinator grows bright white roots, thick healthy stalks, and lush green vegetation.
  • Roots Organics Terp Tea Bloom Booster adds a strategic fertility input for your garden. This proprietary ratio of potent ingredients supplements flowering plants in the later stages of development, enhancing blossom vigor. The result of extensive research and development, Roots Organics Terp Tea Bloom Booster helps bring the ratio of potassium and other primary macronutrients into your targeted range to provide Soluble Potash supplementation that boosts harvest quality and yields. Beneficial bacteria are added to enhance availability of plant nutrients and to help plants to resist stress.
  • Roots Organics Terp Tea Microbe Charge delivers beneficial bacteria, mycorrhizal fungi, and a nutrient charge to support vigorous root systems in heavy-feeding, high-yield plants. Recommended for both large and small-scale gardens, this high-quality supplement is simple, effective, and allowed for use in organic crop production. This formula functions as a direct application or, ideally, it can be brewed into a potent tea. Use Terp Tea Microbe Charge as a base amendment to enhance microbial activity, as a part of your regular fertilizer regime, or as a controlled point supplement to enhance plant vigor. This micronized inoculant can be used to amend any potting soil.

To date, since Hydrofarm’s December 2020 IPO, the company continues to roll out impressive products and build strategic partnerships in support of growers. Last month, the company debuted the new Phantom PHOTOBIO TX and T linear LED top lights and announced a new Canadian distribution alliance with Advanced Nutrients through Eddi’s Wholesale, one of the largest wholesale garden suppliers in Canada.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

