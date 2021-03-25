 
Josemaria Resources Inc. Announces C$41 Million Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (“Josemaria Resources,” “Josemaria,” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 14,500,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.69 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the “Public Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has agreed to launch a concurrent private placement of the SEK equivalent of approximately C$30.5 million on the same terms as the Public Offering (the “Private Placement”) from a Lundin Family related trust, and to certain other investors on a private placement basis. The Company retains the right to increase the size of the Private Placement with the SEK equivalent of up to an additional C$10 million. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada for a period of 4 months and one day. Finders fees of up to 5% may be payable on sales made pursuant to the Private Placement, other than with respect to sales made to the Lundin Family related trust. The minimum application in the Private Placement is the SEK equivalent to €100,000. The Company may, at its sole discretion, allocate new shares for an amount below €100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the applicable prospectus regulations are available. The application period for participation in the Private Placement is expected to be from March 25, 2021 to 14:30 CET March 26, 2021. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about April 19, 2021.

