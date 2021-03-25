Josemaria Resources Inc. Announces C$41 Million Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (“Josemaria Resources,” “Josemaria,” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 14,500,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.69 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the “Public Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.