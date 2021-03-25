 
My Size, Inc. Closes $3.3 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of e-commerce measurement solutions, today announced that it has completed an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) with gross proceeds of approximately $3.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The offering equates to 2,618,532 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $1.26 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, which would total gross proceeds of approximately $3.8 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-251679) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on December 30, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

