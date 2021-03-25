 
checkAd

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Completes Reverse Merger with NTN Buzztime

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 22:20  |  22   |   |   

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, today announced the completion of the reverse merger with NTN Buzztime, Inc. Brooklyn will focus on the advancement of IRX-2, its cytokine-based compound for the treatment of various cancers, as well as opportunities in the area of gene editing/cell therapy through its option agreement with Factor Bioscience/Novellus. Brooklyn's common stock will trade on the NYSE American Exchange under the ticker symbol “BTX” commencing on March 26, 2021.

"The reverse merger with NTN Buzztime is a major step forward for Brooklyn,” said Ronald Guido, MS, MS Pharm. Med., Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn. “We look forward to continuing to evaluate IRX-2, a human cell-derived IL-2 therapeutic in neoadjuvant (pre-surgical) and adjuvant (post-operative) treatment for advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer. IRX-2 has received both fast track designation and orphan drug designation from the FDA for this indication with topline results from our Phase 2b clinical trial expected in the first half of next year. IRX-2 is also being studied in clinical trials in multiple oncology indications, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer drugs including checkpoint inhibitors.”

At the closing under the merger agreement, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC merged with a wholly owned subsidiary of NTN Buzztime and became a wholly owned subsidiary of NTN Buzztime, which changed its name to Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Immediately following the closing, the former members of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC collectively own approximately 96.25% of the outstanding common stock of Brooklyn and the stockholders of NTN Buzztime prior to the merger own the remaining 3.75% of Brooklyn’s outstanding common stock. Further, following the closing of the merger, there are approximately 41.5 million post-reverse split shares of common stock outstanding.

In connection with the transaction, Maxim Group LLC served as the financial advisor for Brooklyn.

About IRX-2

IRX-2 is an allogeneic, reproducible, primary, human cell-derived IL-2 therapeutic with multiple active cytokine components that act on various parts of the immune system, to activate the entire tumor microenvironment. In addition to IL-2, IRX-2 contains multiple human cytokines that promote or enhance an immune response. IRX-2 is administered as a subcutaneous injection around lymph node beds.

IL-2 is a powerful immune factor that plays an important role in maintaining and restoring T cell response. IL-2 has induced response in cancer patients however recombinant formulations of IL-2 have been limited by toxicity and high doses of recombinant IL-2 results in significant immune-related adverse effects.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through its option agreement with Factor Bioscience/Novellus.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Completes Reverse Merger with NTN Buzztime Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, today announced the completion of the reverse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer